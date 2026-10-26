Student protest, Democratic Party in parliamentary committees: The crisis can be resolved only by Rama’s departure

Student protest, Democratic Party in parliamentary committees: The crisis can be resolved only by Rama’s departure

Democratic Party lawmakers in the parliamentary committees meeting this Monday expressed their support for the students’ protest. During the discussions, they criticized the violence against the protesters, describing it as a documented and politically motivated act.

According to the Democratic Party Parliamentary Group, the country is facing a deep political, economic and social crisis, whose resolution depends on the departure of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The Democrats are also calling for the establishment of a caretaker government that would ensure the holding of free and fair elections.

Të lidhura

None found


Shtuar 26.10.2026 16:48

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison