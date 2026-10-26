Student protest, Democratic Party in parliamentary committees: The crisis can be resolved only by Rama’s departure

Democratic Party lawmakers in the parliamentary committees meeting this Monday expressed their support for the students’ protest. During the discussions, they criticized the violence against the protesters, describing it as a documented and politically motivated act.
According to the Democratic Party Parliamentary Group, the country is facing a deep political, economic and social crisis, whose resolution depends on the departure of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The Democrats are also calling for the establishment of a caretaker government that would ensure the holding of free and fair elections.
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