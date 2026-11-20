Fation Shehu has been appointed director general of Customs, replacing Besmir Beja, who has left the leadership of the institution after about 10 months in office.

Shehu’s appointment comes after the official proposal that will be submitted for approval at the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

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Before taking on this role, Shehu led the Anti-Smuggling structure for four years, where he was engaged in the fight against smuggling and organized crime.

For his work in this field, he was awarded last year with the First Prize by SELEC (Southeast European Law Enforcement Center), for achievements in the fight against smuggling and organized crime.

With the experience gained over the years and the trainings conducted in international organizations, Fation Shehu takes over the leadership of one of the key institutions in the state administration, while his appointment is expected to be formalized by the Council of Ministers.