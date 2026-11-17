Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla visited the Office for Victim Protection and Assistance, where she spoke with its coordinator, Burhan Maxhuni.

Gërvalla said the meeting covered the office’s activities, responsibilities and operations. The office is part of the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor.

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The minister noted that the office plays an important role in protecting the rights of crime victims. Through Victim Advocates, it provides representation and support during proceedings in prosecutors’ offices and courts, as well as information about legal rights and guidance on relevant protection and assistance services.

Gërvalla stressed that the state has a duty to protect victims and that violence cannot be tolerated.

“There is no justification for violence, no amnesty for perpetrators and no tolerance for violations of victims’ rights. The law must take effect, justice must prevail and accountability must be inevitable,” she wrote.

She also reminded the public that the helpline 0800 11112 is available. Victims and citizens can use it to seek help, report abuse and get information about their rights and protection mechanisms.

The minister urged citizens not to remain silent when faced with violence, but to report it and seek help. The helpline, she emphasized, is free of charge and guarantees confidential service.