Lawyers’ boycott delays hearing against Erion Veliaj again! Tirana mayor’s request: I want to be defended only by Plarent Ndreca

Lawyers’ boycott delays hearing against Erion Veliaj again! Tirana mayor’s request: I want to be defended only by Plarent Ndreca

The Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) has postponed the hearing against Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj and the other defendants. The hearing was postponed because defense lawyers were absent from the courtroom as part of a boycott over the GJKKO’s new regulations.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Erion Veliaj requested that he be represented only by his lawyer, Plarent Ndreca, rejecting representation by other lawyers.

Të lidhura

None found

The next hearing in the case against Veliaj and his co-defendants is expected to take place on November 3.

The Special Prosecution Office (SPAK) accuses Veliaj of transferring municipal funds to accounts belonging to nonprofit organizations owned directly or indirectly by his wife.

The Xoxa-Veliaj couple are also accused of receiving bribes from businesspeople who obtained public funds and construction permits from Tirana Municipality.

According to the Special Prosecution Office, money laundering was carried out through companies and nonprofit organizations controlled by Xoxa, as well as companies owned by businessman Elman Abule.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 13:00

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