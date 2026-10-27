Fatal accident in Berat / 63-year-old dies after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle

Fatal accident in Berat / 63-year-old dies after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle

A 63-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle on the Berat-Dimal road, in the village of Moravë. The accident happened at around 10:15, and a 63-year-old woman who was walking was also injured in the collision.

She was taken to hospital and is out of danger.

Të lidhura

None found

Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances and cause of the accident.

Police statement:

Berat / Preliminary information

At around 10:15, on the Berat–Dimal road in the village of Moravë, citizen J. D., while driving a vehicle, was involved in a road accident with citizen K. S., 63, who was riding a bicycle. As a result of the accident, K. S. died at the scene.

The collision also injured a pedestrian, citizen Dh. A., 63, who was taken to hospital and is out of danger.

The investigative team is at the scene and is carrying out procedural actions to clarify the circumstances and determine the cause of the accident.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 13:01

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