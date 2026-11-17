The meeting of the Kosovo Assembly Presidency scheduled for Tuesday did not take place because there was no quorum.

Deputy Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly Ardian Gola announced that the meeting had failed to take place and also spoke about the draft law on the Specialist Chambers. According to him, the continuation of the adjourned session, at which the draft law was scheduled to be reviewed, must be set through coordination and an agreement among the political parties.

Të lidhura None found

“This issue was not on the Presidency’s agenda at all. The session was adjourned due to a lack of quorum, and Speaker Haxhiu authorized coordination with the heads of the parliamentary groups to set the date for its continuation. The decision depends on political agreement, which will be managed and directed by the Speaker of the Assembly,” Gola said.

Asked about the sentence handed down today by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague against former President Hashim Thaçi, Gola expressed regret over the judicial process taking place at this institution.

He announced that the Specialist Chambers’ latest decision would also be addressed by the working group on the strategy for the KLA quartet, led by Deputy Prime Minister Glauk Konjufca.

“We regret the entire process taking place at the Specialist Chambers. We have established a working group led by Deputy Prime Minister Glauk Konjufca, and we hope that this decision will also be included as an additional issue in its work,” Gola said.