Kosovo hires lobbying firm in the US again after more than two years

After a break of more than two years, during which it had no lobbyists under contract in the United States, Kosovo this month signed an agreement with an American firm to represent its interests in Washington.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora (MFAD) has signed a contract with Ballard Partners. The firm will provide strategic advice and services related to relations with US government institutions, according to a document filed with the US Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

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The contract was registered with FARA on November 13 and took effect on November 15, 2026. The agreement is set to last one year.

Kosovo will pay Ballard Partners $50,000 a month, or $600,000 for the full year. In addition, the MFAD must approve in advance any reasonable expenses for travel and representation.

Payments will be made every three months in installments of $150,000.

The contract bears the signatures of Foreign Minister Glauk Konjufca and the company’s president, Brian Ballard. It states that Ballard Partners will advise and represent Kosovo on matters it considers necessary and appropriate to raise with the US federal government.

The document registered with FARA covers lobbying and advocacy, the preparation and distribution of informational materials, and discussions about new opportunities for cooperation between Kosovo and the United States. However, it does not specify any concrete policy objectives the firm will pursue on Kosovo’s behalf.

Ballard Partners was previously hired by the Office of the President in 2017, when Hashim Thaçi was president.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty contacted the MFAD for further clarification, but has not received a response so far. The ministry’s most recent lobbying contracts in the US were signed in 2023, when it was headed by Donika Gërvalla, now the justice minister.

Kosovo had no lobbying contracts from 2024

In June 2023, the MFAD hired two firms to lobby in the US: Afërdita Rakipi Communications LLC, owned by Afërdita Rakipi, and Ambal LLC, which belongs to Avni Mustafaj.

The agreements, signed on June 26, 2023, provided for each firm to be engaged for one year. Their stated aim was to “advance bilateral relations between the US and the Government of Kosovo,” and each was to be paid 147,000 euros, for a total of 294,000 euros.

In addition to the amounts specified in the contracts, the firms reported extra costs, mainly for food and travel. Many of the reported meetings took place at restaurants in Pristina, even though the agreements covered strategic advice and representation of the MFAD in the US.

According to FARA data, from July 2023 to January 2024, Rakipi reported two contacts and Mustafaj four. In some cases, both reported meetings with the same US officials on the same date.

The agreements expired at the end of June 2024 and were not renewed. Since then, Kosovo has had no lobbyists in the US, while other countries in the region have signed several such contracts.

Regional countries’ lobbying in the US

Contracts registered by countries in the region reflect their efforts to advance their interests in Washington through lobbying.

In recent years, Serbia has expanded its presence in Washington through several active agreements with American firms. KARV Communications provides strategic communications and media relations services for about $60,000 a month; Valcour LLC works to promote Serbia as host of EXPO 2027 for $65,000 a month; and CRB Global LLC provides strategic advice for $10,000 a month.

The US registry also lists contracts involving the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and two private Serbian companies.

Republika Srpska, an entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has significantly increased its lobbying spending in the US in recent years. Among the main objectives of its 16 active contracts appears to have been securing the removal of US sanctions on the entity’s then-leader, Milorad Dodik, and people associated with him.

Montenegro has two active contracts, both signed in the final months of this year. One is with the National Tourism Organisation, and the other with the Democratic People’s Party.

No active lobbying contract is listed for Albanian state institutions. The registry lists only an agreement with Albania’s Democratic Party, as well as contracts involving individuals and private companies.

Similarly, North Macedonia appears in FARA only through engagements by the private company ATS Group and the Democratic Union for Integration.

Lobbying in the US is particularly important for Kosovo, given America’s role in the country’s security and in international processes that affect it, while countries across the region seek to advance their interests in Washington.

Last year, when Kosovo had no active lobbying contracts, political analyst Donika Emini told REL that the country could not rely solely on traditional diplomacy conducted through embassies and consulates.

According to Emini, as Serbia was expanding its engagement in Washington, Kosovo’s lack of an active presence risked leaving it in the shadows.

“Washington is not a place where you are valued only for your goodwill; it is a battlefield of influence, where lobbying, strategic partnerships and diplomatic skill determine who gets a seat at the table,” Emini told REL.