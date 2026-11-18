The Crimean Bridge, one of Russia’s most important infrastructure projects, was struck and put out of service in an operation planned by military personnel and engineers.

The attack took place overnight from Monday into Tuesday. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, preparations had lasted several weeks and the plan was carried out in seven phases.

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First, according to Kyiv, Russian air defense systems, radar and electronic warfare equipment were targeted to weaken the bridge’s defenses.

After that, Ukrainian drones and missiles attacked the structure itself. The first strike damaged the central section of the road bridge but did not completely collapse it. Subsequent attacks gave Russian authorities no time to respond and brought down part of the steel arch. Its weight also damaged the railway section below.

Zelensky said the operation involved several types of drones and missiles, including “Neptune,” “Flamingo” and other Ukrainian-made weapons.

Because of the damage, the authorities have suspended road traffic. The Russian side said rail traffic has partially resumed, although the railway line was also damaged.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that Vladimir Putin had been briefed on the attack and that the bridge would be rebuilt.

Inaugurated in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, the Crimean Bridge stretches for about 19 kilometers and is particularly important to Moscow, both in infrastructure and political terms.