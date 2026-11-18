Heated on-air clash between Agron Shehaj and Anri Bala, leader of “Mundësia” leaves live broadcast

“Mundësia” party leader Agron Shehaj and journalist Anri Bala became embroiled in a heated debate on the “Prime News24” program.

Bala accused Shehaj of publicizing a case involving violence against a protester for political purposes. Shehaj replied that, as a politician, he reports such cases, and described the accusations as shameful and disgusting. He also said the journalist was being submissive toward the corrupt.

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Anri Bala: The job is not simply to go on television and shout. You do that only in front of the cameras and then forget about it. Meanwhile, you make deals with others. We’ve seen Agron Shehaj’s acrobatics, and even Taulant Balla has mentioned them.

Agron Shehaj: Aren’t you ashamed?

Anri Bala: Taulant Balla told you that in Parliament, and you lowered your head. As for the things you’re reporting today, you asked them to protect your votes.

Agron Shehaj: You are disgusting.

Anri Bala: Be quiet when you’re speaking to me, sir.

Agron Shehaj: Shame on you for defending abusers and the corrupt.

Anri Bala: You are not credible.

Agron Shehaj: You are disgusting and have no dignity.

Anri Bala: You put on this show to come into the studio, but then you don’t follow up on the case.

Agron Shehaj: You have no dignity because you grovel to the corrupt.

Anri Bala: We are all with the people every day; you’re not the only one, sir, Mother Teresa, Saint Teresa. You’re not believable. Go and deny to Taulant that he helped you in the election.

Agron Shehaj: You are shameless. You are brazen.

After the clash, Shehaj left the live remote broadcast.

Anri Bala: I apologize for the word “snake” that I used. I’m sorry; I take it back.

Agron Shehaj: What’s happening here is not fair, because I’m joining remotely, live with the studio.