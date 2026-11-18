Brexit negotiations stall: Brussels seeks clarity from London on future ties with the EU

Relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union could once again enter a period of uncertainty.

Brussels is refusing to continue talks on separate agreements with London until it receives a clear answer on what the British government wants from its relationship with the EU.

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According to The Guardian, European diplomats want Prime Minister Andy Burnham to clarify whether Britain is seeking simply closer ties with the bloc or is also considering rejoining the European Union.

The issue is expected to be part of discussions at the summit being held in Brussels on Friday. Meanwhile, the parties are working to finalize a new cooperation agreement covering trade, agriculture, energy, youth mobility and security.

However, the talks have been hindered by several disagreements. One concerns Brussels’ demand that Britain align its trade policies with those of the EU, including measures relating to Chinese electric vehicles.

London, in turn, wants greater room to act and opposes taking on firm commitments that could limit its relations with other markets.

Discussions on university tuition fees charged to European students in Britain have been postponed to a later stage.

Before deciding on its future course, the British government is considering holding a national debate in 2027. Citizens and local institutions would be able to discuss the available options.

These options include maintaining current relations, forming a customs union, rejoining the European single market or becoming a full member of the European Union.