Kurti’s plan: 1 billion euros of imports to be replaced with domestic production within four years

Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, announced that within four years he aims to replace imports worth 1 billion euros with domestically produced products, through a strategy that includes financial support and relief measures for the private sector.

During the conference “The Future of Business: From Opportunity to Investment”, organized by Data4X as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week, Kurti stressed that Kosovo continues to buy from abroad products it has the capacity to produce within its own territory.

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“We still import many products that we can produce ourselves. The One Billion Euro Agenda has a clear logic. We identify those products that we buy from abroad and that can be produced here, and then we produce them. This is not protectionism. Our markets remain open and our companies will compete with those that come to us,” Kurti said.

He said that during 2025, the value of goods imported into Kosovo exceeded 7 billion euros, while exports were close to 1 billion euros. According to him, about 4 billion euros of the total imports consists of products that can be produced domestically.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Government plans to support domestic producers through state guarantees for investment loans, with the aim of increasing production capacities and creating new jobs.

In his remarks on economic developments, Kurti presented several indicators for 2026. According to the figures he presented, business turnover during the first 9 months of the year reached 18.6 billion euros, an increase of 10% compared with the same period last year.

He added that in September, 426,000 jobs were registered, 12,200 more than a year earlier, while goods exports in the first 10 months reached 960 million euros, marking a 24% increase.

Kurti announced that consultations with business representatives have produced an action plan with 10 concrete requests, for which responsible institutions and implementation deadlines have been assigned.

Among the announced measures is the entry into force, by the end of the year, of the law on late payments, under which interest will be applied to delays over 30 days.

He also announced the restructuring of the grant scheme, so that financial support is combined with loans and guarantees.

According to Kurti, the Government’s plan also includes simplifying procedures for water permits, export certificates and harmonizing the treatment of losses between Kosovo Customs and the Tax Administration of Kosovo.

The Prime Minister stressed that the results of these measures will be assessed in the spring of 2027, analyzing customs and tax data.

“What gets measured, gets done. In the spring of 2027 we will return to meetings again and review together the customs and tax data. They do not have an opinion,” Kurti declared.