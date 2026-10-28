Government gives green light to ratification of extradition agreement with Sweden

At today’s meeting, the Government of Kosovo approved the draft law ratifying the extradition agreement between the Republic of Kosovo and the Kingdom of Sweden. The initiative aims to strengthen international legal cooperation in the fight against crime.

Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla explained that the agreement regulates the conditions and procedures for surrendering wanted persons, either for prosecution or to serve sentences imposed by judicial authorities.

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“The extradition agreement between the Ministry of Justice and Sweden’s Ministry aims to deepen cooperation between the two countries in combating crime and administering justice.

It sets out the rules and conditions for extraditing people wanted for prosecution or to serve sentences imposed by judicial authorities, while ensuring respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms. Ratification will help complete Kosovo’s legal framework and strengthen international legal cooperation in criminal matters,” Gërvalla said.