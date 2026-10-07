Kurti on the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula: Kosovo has stable institutions

Kurti on the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula: Kosovo has stable institutions

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti welcomed the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president of the Republic of Kosovo.

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In a statement, Kurti said that with the election of the new president, the country now has stable institutions. He also announced that a law containing amendments concerning the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office in The Hague had been approved.

The prime minister said that the institutions would cooperate to achieve success in the appeal case involving the former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

Kurti thanked the lawmakers who took part in the vote, while also praising Chairman Hamza for accepting the proposal. According to him, the compromise reached in the end was the result of considerable effort and commitment.

He concluded his statement by congratulating the new president and all the citizens of Kosovo.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 08:12

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