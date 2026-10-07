Kraki on Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election: Kurti demonstrated his commitment to Kosovo and the KLA

Vetëvendosje MP Nezir Kraki congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president of Kosovo.

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He described her election by MPs as an honor and said that Prime Minister Albin Kurti had demonstrated his seriousness toward Kosovo, the KLA, and the interests of the country and the nation.

“Congratulations, Kosovo! Congratulations to the new institutions with full and legitimate mandates,” Kraki wrote.

In his statement, the MP described Justina Pula as a respected professor and chairwoman of the Academy of Sciences, now serving as president of the Republic.

Kraki added that her election was an honor for those who voted for her, as well as for Kosovo, which she will represent.

“Prime Minister Albin Kurti demonstrated that he has taken, and continues to take, Kosovo, the KLA, and everything related to the interests of the country and the nation seriously,” he said.

“Congratulations, Kosovo! Congratulations to the new institutions with full and legitimate mandates,” Kraki concluded.