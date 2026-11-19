Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti has emphasized that during his governing mandate, larger investments have been made in modernizing and renovating the current thermal power plants compared with previous periods.

During today’s plenary session in the Assembly of Kosovo, where the energy sector was discussed, Kurti said that investments in improving existing energy capacities have never stopped.

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He declared that never before has there been so much investment in the modernization and renovation of the thermal power plants currently in operation. Kurti also referred to LVV’s 2013 program, which according to him included B3 and B4, and added that the program has not changed. He asked that, instead of a photograph, the text be transcribed for him so that he could read it more clearly.

In his address to lawmakers, the prime minister also spoke about the government’s plans in the energy sector, including renewable sources, cogeneration, lignite gasification and the possibility of using liquefied gas from the Vlora terminal in Albania.

He stressed that the executive remains committed to diversifying energy sources and announced that Kosovo has signed an agreement with Albania on the use of the Vlora terminal.

Kurti added that not only have they placed emphasis on renewable sources and efficiency through cogeneration, but in the recent elections they also won with the proposal for serious consideration of lignite gasification, as well as with the use of liquefied gas from the Vlora terminal for electricity production.

The prime minister also linked the situation in northern Kosovo to strategic energy planning, emphasizing the importance of the rule of law, payment for electricity and control of Lake Ujman for the development of new capacities.

He said that developments in the north have brought the establishment of the rule of law, payment for energy and, above all, control of Lake Ujman. According to him, without control of this lake no new planning can be carried out or strategies for energy capacities developed. Kurti added that Lake Ujman contains more than three times the water compared with the three other lakes together — Radoniq, Batllava and Badovc.