The session of the Kosovo Assembly was marked by tensions between Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Democratic Party of Kosovo deputy Eman Rrahmani regarding the Bill on Reproductive Health and Medically Assisted Fertilization.

Rrahmani expressed dissatisfaction with the government for insisting that this bill pass in the Assembly, questioning several aspects of it, including the right of children to know their biological origins as well as articles he linked to surrogacy and sterilization.

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The PDK deputy stressed that in the previous legislature his party had blocked this bill, but the government continues to consider bringing it before deputies a priority. He argued that the absence of this law has not prevented the provision of the service at the University Clinical Center of Kosovo, since it has already been offered there since 2024, while adding that for the five years of delay, the government bears responsibility for citizens seeking services in private clinics or abroad. He also asked why there is such urgency to regulate the recognition of biological parents by children.

In his rebuttal, Prime Minister Kurti said that no post-war government has done as much as his to support mothers, children, and families. He mentioned that for the first time a government has allocated financial support for new mothers and that 100,000 women have opened bank accounts for the first time. He added that support has been continuously increased and that working women benefit even more. Kurti called it absurd that he be labeled as against the family and suggested that if Rrahmani has a political agenda, it is legitimate, but the chosen topic is wrong, as there are many other areas where the government can be criticized.

After this, Rrahmani responded again, stressing that the prime minister did not answer his question about the content of the bill. He repeated concerns about provisions he said allow surrogacy and sterilization at a young age. According to him, the law prohibits the child from knowing who the biological mother and father are, allows the use of a woman as a surrogate, and enables the sterilization of 18-year-old girls by free will, as well as the sterilization of 23-year-old men.

Kurti rejected these claims as untrue and invited the deputy to examine concrete cases and talk to people affected by this issue. He added that perhaps the time has come for Rrahmani to put an end to complaints on behalf of the women of Kosovo, expressing doubt as to whether he truly represents them.

Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu also intervened in the debate, sharply criticizing the way Rrahmani was treating women and girls. She accused him of manipulation and declared that she will not tolerate such an approach in the Assembly, cutting off his further speech. Haxhiu stressed that treating women as property or objects will not be allowed and that the manipulation the deputy is engaging in is concerning, especially the mention of the sterilization of 18-year-old girls, and as a result he will no longer be given the floor.