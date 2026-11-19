Osmani accuses VLEN of hypocrisy: With Palestine for votes, against Palestinians in power

Bujar Osmani, deputy leader of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), has criticized VLEN over North Macedonia’s vote against the UN resolution supporting Palestinian refugees. He called VLEN representatives political hypocrites, recalling that, according to him, they have for years exploited the Palestinian issue and religion to secure votes.

“Yesterday, North Macedonia ranked among only 9 countries that opposed the UN resolution on support for Palestinian refugees. A year ago they also voted against it! I am not talking about diplomacy, but about hypocrisy!

Të lidhura None found

Those who for years have misused faith, God and the suffering of Palestinians to get votes, today remain silent while their Government votes against support for these refugees.

When they seek votes, they have God on their lips, but when the moment comes to defend principles, they lower their heads! This is political hypocrisy.

Neither for nation nor for faith!”, wrote Bujar Osmani.