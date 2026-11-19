The Prime Minister of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, has stated that he remains optimistic about the organization of the Mediterranean Games “Prishtina 2030”, but at the same time acknowledged that the project is being accompanied by concerns due to the lack of unity and cooperation between institutions.

In the session of the Assembly of Kosovo, where the situation created around this major sporting event was being addressed, Kurti criticized the Municipality of Prishtina for lack of cooperation, while assessing communication with the Olympic Committee of Kosovo (KOK) as highly positive.

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According to the prime minister, the lack of internal harmony has brought the country to the point where the organization of the Mediterranean Games is now being called into question.

Kurti stressed that everyone must be united on this issue and that precisely the lack of internal unity has endangered the holding of the Mediterranean Games 2030. He said he continues to maintain optimism, but in a restrained manner, because whoever does good work does not find it easy to cooperate with someone who acts in the opposite direction. According to him, communication and cooperation with the Olympic Committee of Kosovo have been very good, but the same cannot be said for the Municipality of Prishtina, which is why this situation exists. He called the taking of responsibility for organizing the Mediterranean Games a great victory, which includes ten municipalities of Kosovo and one municipality in Albania, namely Durrës. Kurti added that the investment planning, which is found in the bid book with which Kosovo applied and won, must be fully implemented. He admitted that there have been differences, disagreements and mistrust, but promised that they will do their best with everyone without corruption, as this is very important.

The Mediterranean Games “Prishtina 2030” are planned to be held from 24 July to 4 August 2030 and are considered one of the most important sports projects for Kosovo. In addition to Prishtina, ten other municipalities of Kosovo are included in the organization, as well as Durrës in Albania, where the sailing competitions are expected to take place.

However, the project has faced difficulties and clashes between the responsible institutions, adding to concerns about meeting the organizational and financial obligations toward the International Committee of the Mediterranean Games.