Daut Haradinaj from the Alliance has called on state leaders to visit Jakup Krasniqi at his home, describing this action as a moral obligation.

“I hope that on this day, when the draft law returned by the president will be voted on, the president herself, the prime minister, the minister of Justice and the speaker of parliament will go to visit uncle Jakup with his family. This is a moral obligation. Public call: go visit this man,” Haradinaj said.

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Jakup Krasniqi, meanwhile, arrived yesterday from The Hague to Pristina due to the health condition of his wife.

Haradinaj praised Jakup Krasniqi’s contribution to the declaration of Kosovo’s independence, noting that he is a patriot who has spent nearly a third of a century in prisons.

“He is one of the key figures in the declaration of Kosovo’s independence and one of the main people who was sentenced to 25 years for a crime that even the authors of the sentence themselves do not understand. An elderly, honest man, a man, a patriot who has spent nearly a third of a century in prisons,” Haradinaj said.