Hoti denies revoking martyr status for Krasniqi, Agani, Maloku and Kelmendi

Ahmet Krasniqi, Fehmi Agani, Enver Maloku, Bajram Kelmendi and the other figures mentioned in media reports retain their martyr status and continue to receive pension benefits under current law. Minister for Labour, Family and the Values of the Liberation War Andin Hoti said that none of them had lost their status or pension rights.

In a Facebook post, Hoti called claims that the government had revoked their status false and misleading. He said neither the ministry nor the government had made such a decision. According to Hoti, the Government Commission for the Recognition and Verification of Status completed its work many years ago and no longer operates.

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The minister criticised the media outlets that published the claims, accusing them of misleading the public. He said sensational headlines and slanted articles had attempted to create the impression that institutions had made decisions that do not exist.

Hoti added that the media outlets concerned had not sought clarification from the ministry before publication. He stressed that verifying information and seeking comment from the party concerned are fundamental responsibilities of journalism, particularly on matters sensitive to the families of martyrs and the public.