Kurti calls for action within 72 hours in high-risk domestic violence cases

Following the killing of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomirica, Peja, Prime Minister Albin Kurti gave the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Justice 72 hours to take action.

The measures were made public on Monday during an extraordinary session of the Assembly, which was convened in connection with the case. According to Kurti’s demands, the police must urgently review all active cases assessed as high-risk. For each case, the security measures, the responsible official, and cooperation with institutions at the central and local levels must be documented.

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The process must also include verifying the implementation of protection orders and the response to signals from electronic monitoring.

Within the same deadline, the Ministry of Justice must submit a detailed report on the response—or lack of response—of each institution involved in the case.

“Every violation must be uncovered, and every responsibility must be addressed in accordance with the law,” Kurti said.

With 67 votes in favor, the Assembly adopted a 14-point resolution, which also includes the establishment of a parliamentary investigative committee. Most opposition lawmakers did not take part in the vote, having left the chamber earlier. The opposition called for the resignation of Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla and Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla, but both officials refused to step down.

Arlinda Zekaj, 49, was killed at her home on Sunday evening. Her brother-in-law is suspected of the killing and remains at large. She had approached the institutions several times to seek protection.

Zekaj is the eighth woman to have been killed by family members this year in Kosovo and the 67th victim of such a case since 2010.

The 72-hour deadline for fulfilling these obligations expires on Thursday.