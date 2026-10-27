Kamberi: Serbia’s new government must recognize Kosovo as an independent state

Shaip Kamberi, elected to Serbia’s parliament from the Preševo Valley, said it would become clear only after a new government is formed in Belgrade whether the Student List would reconsider its position on Kosovo. The Student List won the parliamentary election on October 25, ending Aleksandar Vučić’s rule.

Speaking on Monday evening on TV Dukagjini’s “Debat Plus” program, Kamberi stressed that it is difficult to win elections in Serbia without the support of part of the nationalist electorate. He noted that Kosovo remains one of the main issues in Serbian politics.

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“In Serbia, you cannot win without the support of part of the nationalist electorate, and Kosovo is one of their favorite topics. So, after the new government is formed, we will see whether they continue along the same lines or change their approach,” the ethnic Albanian lawmaker said.

According to Kamberi, the Student List includes academics and professors who understand that Vučić’s aims regarding Kosovo are unattainable. He said the political force should change course and face the reality that has existed for 27 years.

“Kosovo is an independent state,” Kamberi said, adding that any relationship Belgrade seeks to build with Pristina must be based on that fact.

So far, statements by the Student List have given no indication that its position has changed. During the campaign, its representatives described Kosovo as an integral part of Serbia, in line with the Serbian Constitution. They called for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue agreements to be reviewed by Serbia’s parliament and Constitutional Court, leaving open the possibility of revising them. They also called for the issue of Kosovo’s status to be returned to the UN. In its memorandum on Kosovo, the List describes the territory as an inseparable part of Serbia.

Preliminary results show that the Student List received around 52.5 percent of the vote. Projections give it around 140 of the 250 seats in parliament, an absolute majority without the need for a coalition. The Serbian Progressive Party’s (SNS) “United Serbia” list received around 39 percent of the vote, while Vučić conceded defeat.

For the first time, eight Albanian parties from Preševo, Bujanovac and Medveđa ran together under the name “Albanian Coalition.” The list secured around 27,000 votes and two seats, while Albanians were represented by just one lawmaker in the previous parliament.

Shaip Kamberi, who headed the list, described the result as a historic achievement and the outcome of political unity. However, the third seat remains undecided.

Prime Minister Albin Kurti also welcomed the “Albanian Coalition’s” result, calling it an “extraordinary achievement.” Kurti had helped bring the Albanian parties together ahead of the election. LDK leader Lumir Abdixhiku also said that Albanian unity had made this historic achievement possible.

The Student List has yet to announce its candidate for prime minister. The new parliament must be constituted within 30 days of the final results being announced.