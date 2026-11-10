Kurti at the Paris Peace Forum: Democracy and development must not be sacrificed for stability

Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, took part in the “Making Peace Last: Rebuilding Societies After War” panel at the Paris Peace Forum. Carlo Monticelli, Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank, was also present.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office media department, Kurti said in his opening remarks that democracy and economic and social development should not be set aside in the name of stability.

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He noted that citizens must always be the ultimate beneficiaries. Describing infrastructure as a platform for development, Kurti cited the importance of quality education, among other things.

On the economy, the prime minister said gross domestic product grew by 5.4% in the first quarter of the year and 4.1% in the second, never falling below 4%.

As for social development, Kurti emphasized the need for education and the economy to advance together. He said the ratio of the highest salary to the lowest had changed from 20 to 1 before his government took office to 4 to 1 now.

According to the statement, Kurti said that around 20,000 women in Kosovo were victims of sexual violence used as a weapon of war by Serbia’s state apparatus. He stressed that, alongside punishing the perpetrators, treatment and rehabilitation for the victims are vital.