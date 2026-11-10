Jeton Sylaj to appear in court Thursday over threats against Arlinda; hearing closed to public

Jeton Sylaj, the former husband of the late Arlinda Zekaj, is expected to appear in court on November 12, 2026. The hearing in the case concerning threats against her will be held behind closed doors.

The court confirmed that the initial hearing in the criminal case against the defendant, J.S., has been scheduled for November 12, 2026, and will not be open to the public. It gave no explanation for the decision.

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The Basic Prosecution Office in Peja filed the indictment against Sylaj on October 23, 2026. He is accused of beating Arlinda and threatening to kill her before she was killed with an axe by her brother-in-law, Albert Sylaj, Jeton’s brother.

The indictment describes all the torture the 49-year-old had endured at his hands.