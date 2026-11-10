Mustafa calls on prosecution to investigate Competition Authority, begins proceedings to dismiss Binaku-Isufi

Arben Mustafa, chair of the Economy Committee and a PDK lawmaker, called on prosecutors to investigate allegations of irregularities and unlawful conduct at the Competition Authority. He also announced the start of proceedings to dismiss Binaku-Isufi, chair of the Competition Commission.

At a press conference, Mustafa described the situation at the Competition Authority as marked by serious irregularities, unlawful conduct and chaos. He accused lawmakers from the Vetëvendosje Movement of preventing members of the Competition Authority’s Commission from reporting to the committee, thereby blocking, in his view, a review of the alleged violations.

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Mustafa said the three Commission members elected by the Assembly of Kosovo have not held a single meeting since May 2025 because chair Binaku-Isufi has not called one. According to him, while the collective body has remained unable to function, she has made decisions on her own that belong to the Commission. He cited eight market concentration decisions signed by the chair alone.

The lawmaker claimed that, because the decision-making body is not functioning, 60 applications for market concentration are being approved by default.

He also raised the case of the Competition Authority’s director, who he said faces two indictments but continues to work without being suspended. Mustafa claimed that a decision by the Independent Oversight Board for the Civil Service on how to handle the matter has not been implemented, and that the Commission’s failure to meet is allowing the director to remain at work.

According to Mustafa, the chair has been invited three times to report to the parliamentary committee that elected her but has refused. He said the other two Commission members were present to report that day, but lawmakers from the Vetëvendosje Movement prevented them from doing so.

Mustafa called on prosecutors to seriously investigate whistleblower reports alleging unlawful conduct at the Competition Authority, which he said have also reached the Assembly of Kosovo. He accused Binaku-Isufi of usurping the Commission’s powers and obstructing the collective body’s work, and said proceedings to dismiss her are being initiated.

Meanwhile, Minister Artane Rizvanolli reported to the Economy Committee.