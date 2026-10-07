Kurti after the inauguration of the new president: A lot of work lies ahead, this is the happiest news

Kurti after the inauguration of the new president: A lot of work lies ahead, this is the happiest news

Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke after the inauguration ceremony of Justina Shiroka-Pula as the new president.

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He said that a great deal of work and many projects lay ahead, while describing Shiroka-Pula’s election as the happiest news, not only of the month of October.

“We have a great deal of work, institutional stability and countless projects ahead of us, some started earlier and others that we will begin now. We have a new President of the Republic, and this is the happiest news, not only of October,” Kurti said.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 17:11

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