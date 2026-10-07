Audi A6 mystery / Owner recounts how he gave the car to the buyer for a test drive: I saw him on the news, arrested with Ergys Agasi

The case file on the arrest of former police official Ulian Shpataraku and Ergys Agasi, who were traveling in an Audi A6 with license plate AB 323 JK, has revealed further details.

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Kadri G., a car dealer from Shijak registered as the owner of the vehicle seized by police, testified before investigators. He said he had bought the car in Vlora and later put it up for sale, placing a “For Sale” sign on it. According to him, on 24.08.2026, at around 15:00, a person came forward interested in buying it.

“I knew him from television. He asked me to test-drive the car and take it to a service center for inspection. After that, we would complete the procedures at the notary’s office and make the payment of 15,000 euros,” the dealer from Shijak declared.

He denied having any acquaintance or connection with the two arrested men. According to him, the buyer may have removed the “For Sale” sign when he took the vehicle for a test drive.

“Later, I saw on the news that the person had been arrested and that he was in my car, Audi AB 323 JK, which the police had seized. I know neither Mr. Shpataraku nor Mr. Agasi,” he said.