Sali: EU membership must be based on justice, predictability and merit

Sali: EU membership must be based on justice, predictability and merit

Bekim Sali, first deputy prime minister and minister for European Affairs, met with Heleen Bakker, deputy minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands for European Union affairs. The talks focused on North Macedonia’s path toward EU membership, the reforms that need to be implemented and the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

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According to a statement from his office, Sali thanked the Netherlands for its continued support for the country’s European perspective. He also praised Dutch assistance in strengthening the rule of law, democratic institutions and administrative capacities.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the Dutch MATRA programme for social transformation, particularly its contribution to the rule of law, as well as the opportunities created by the exchange of expertise between institutions.

Sali presented progress on the Reform Agenda and the priorities of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. He said that gradual integration should deliver concrete results for citizens and businesses, as well as encourage a faster pace of reforms aimed at full membership.

The minister stressed that accession to the European Union should be based on clear criteria and be a fair, predictable and merit-based process in which reforms and concrete results are assessed.

The parties also discussed ways to deepen cooperation in strengthening institutions, exchanging experience and implementing joint projects.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 17:13

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