Kurti after meeting with Shiroka-Pula: Institutions are functional; we have no time to waste

Kurti after meeting with Shiroka-Pula: Institutions are functional; we have no time to waste

Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula and Prime Minister Albin Kurti held their first meeting, which began at around 11:00 and was still underway at the time. The meeting took place after Shiroka-Pula was elected and sworn in as president in the early hours of Wednesday, October 7.

Të lidhura

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The talks were expected to focus on the priorities and issues facing the president in her new role, as well as those requiring cooperation with the Government and the Assembly of Kosovo.

After the meeting, Kurti described it as an important step toward cooperation and coordination between the institutions. He said he found the new president ready and willing to work together on matters important to the state and its citizens.

“I received a warm welcome and saw a shared commitment to major and day-to-day work in the service of the state and public interest and of all citizens, without distinction. I thanked the president for accepting the nomination on Tuesday. We have many commitments ahead, and with goodwill, and by making use of our knowledge and capabilities, we will try to advance them as quickly as possible. After more than a year and a half, the Republic of Kosovo has functional institutions, and we have no time to waste. We must unite in the face of the challenges ahead. In addition to understanding, I saw in the new president a readiness, interest and willingness to coordinate to the fullest extent in every respect,” Kurti said.

The prime minister declined to comment on other current political issues.

Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected president of Kosovo for a five-year term, receiving 81 votes in the first round of voting in the Assembly.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 13:25

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