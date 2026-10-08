Trepça gradually returns to normal, pumps activated after power outage

The Trepça mine is gradually returning to normal operations after last night’s incident, when 63 miners were trapped inside due to a power outage.

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The miners’ chief union representative, Ibrahim Jonuzi, announced that production had resumed and that conditions for continuing work had been created. He also said that the pumps used to remove water accumulated during the power outage had been activated.

“The mine has returned to normal, production has resumed and the pumping system has been switched on. Conditions for work have been created, and we believe that, with the support of the institutions of the Republic of Kosovo, KEK and KOSTT, we will improve the situation and restore everything to normal. Maximum efforts are being made,” Jonuzi declared.

He explained that water had accumulated in the mine during the power outage because the pumps had been unable to operate.

According to Jonuzi, the miners remained without electricity for around eight hours. He said the pumps normally remove between 4 and 4.5 cubic meters of water per minute, while a safety door closes during a power outage to prevent the spread of water. As a result, water accumulated behind it.

The pumps were activated at around 03:10 and have already begun draining water from the mine.

“At around 3:10, we switched on the pumps and I believe we will remove the water very soon. Door 12 has been opened, while levels 10, 9 and 8 are active. I believe that tomorrow the door on level 11 will also be opened and work will resume there as well,” Jonuzi said.

The 63 miners who had remained inside after the power outage emerged during the previous evening. At present, the priority remains the full restoration of the mine’s operations, the removal of the accumulated water and the continuation of production.