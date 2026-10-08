Krista Pike wakes up after surviving two lethal injections, lawyer: She is angry and disoriented

Krista Pike, a death row inmate in Tennessee, has regained consciousness and begun speaking in the hospital, after surviving two lethal injections during a failed execution last week. Her awakening has surprised doctors and the legal team.

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The details were made public by attorney Randy Spivey during a hearing in a Tennessee court. He said that on Monday evening doctors suspected Pike had suffered brain death and planned to remove the life-support equipment the next day.

However, on Tuesday she woke up and began communicating.

According to Spivey, the first words Pike uttered were: “Where am I?” and “Who are you?”.

The attorney stated that she is angry and confused, as she tries to remember what happened. Pike remains in the hospital in a serious health condition.

“There is a blood clot in one arm. She has pneumonia. She still cannot swallow, so she has not eaten,” Spivey said. He added that her arms and legs are very swollen and that it is still unclear how much mobility she will be able to recover.

After the hearing concluded, Judge Aisha Miles granted the defense’s request to preserve all evidence and documents related to the failed execution. This order also includes materials from the execution chamber, among them the lethal solution, syringes, and intravenous equipment.

The defense aims to use these materials in a potential lawsuit against the state of Tennessee and has also requested more clarity on how the procedure was carried out.

Meanwhile, in Texas, 46-year-old Jamal Howard was executed by lethal injection, despite his lawyers’ efforts to stop the procedure. The defense referred to Pike’s case in a request to Governor Greg Abbott for a 30-day reprieve, but the request was denied.

Howard’s execution was the 30th this year in the United States, and all executions carried out up to that point had been carried out by lethal injection.

The Pike case has reignited the debate in the U.S. over how lethal injection executions are carried out, particularly regarding transparency over the substances used, procedures, and personnel involved.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has called for a moratorium on executions in the state and an independent investigation. Later, he also accepted the resignation of the head of the corrections department.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections has stated that Pike’s execution was carried out according to approved protocol. The state had lifted the three-year moratorium on executions in May 2025.