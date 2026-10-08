Axios: Pentagon completes plans for a new offensive against Iran as Trump has yet to decide

According to U.S. officials quoted by Axios, the Pentagon has asked U.S. Central Command in the Middle East, CENTCOM, to complete preparations for a possible return to large-scale military operations against Iran.

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The order does not specify when strikes could begin, as President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision. However, officials from the United States and Israel believe a new offensive could begin before the U.S. midterm elections, and even before the Israeli elections, which are being held a week earlier.

If the conflict were to resume after a pause of several months, the targets could include Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear capabilities and other facilities, in a campaign of heavy bombardment.

A Pentagon representative told Axios that the Defense Department’s role is to prepare military options and present them to the president.

The White House has meanwhile said that Trump is keeping all options open. A White House official said the United States is in a strong position, while Iran has suffered significant damage and its economy is facing difficulties.

A new military intervention in the next three or four weeks could also affect political developments in the United States, particularly because of its potential impact on oil prices.

On Friday, Trump’s national security team met for several hours at Camp David. The meeting covered military operations as well as other foreign policy issues.

An Israeli official quoted by Axios said the possibility of resuming a broad military campaign against Iran was also discussed.

After the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the talks were part of the United States’ long-term foreign policy planning.

Meanwhile, negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain deadlocked. Mediators from Qatar are still waiting for Iran’s response to a U.S. counterproposal seeking concessions on Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Israeli official said discussions about a possible resumption of military action had intensified. He said an attack before the elections was not considered the most likely scenario, but could not be ruled out; after the midterm elections, he said, the likelihood would rise significantly.

Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. It was their second conversation in two days, following several weeks of limited contact.

A U.S. official said the two leaders discussed the victims of the October 7 massacre during the call.

The call took place after Netanyahu had met with Israel’s national security team to discuss Iran. The Israeli prime minister had also spoken with Rubio on Monday.

If large-scale operations were to resume, the United States and Israel could coordinate their actions, while the Israeli military would take a more direct role.

Israeli officials believe Iran’s leadership is under intense pressure and could consider a preemptive strike. They say Iran has already been hit by surprise twice and does not want to face a third attack.

Such an escalation would also affect Israeli domestic politics. If Iran were to attack, Israel could face hundreds of ballistic missiles, while a new conflict or an extended period of military mobilization could change the focus of the election campaign.

Axios reported that this situation could bring Netanyahu political benefits while making it more difficult for his opponents to put pressure on him in the final days of the campaign.