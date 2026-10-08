Will the Territorial Reform be voted on? Protest outside Parliament, police ‘locks down’ the area! What is expected to happen

Will the Territorial Reform be voted on? Protest outside Parliament, police ‘locks down’ the area! What is expected to happen

The new Territorial Reform is expected to be put to a vote in Parliament today, a process that is also expected to be accompanied by debates due to opposition not only from the opposition, but also from within the Socialist Party group.

Të lidhura

None found

The majority must secure 84 mandates in order to approve the reform.

Meanwhile, the opposition has announced action both inside and outside Parliament.

Numerous citizens have also announced a protest, as they do every Thursday when plenary sessions are held.

In preparation for the session and the protest, the police have taken heightened security measures around the Parliament building. The area in front of Parliament has been cordoned off with metal barriers to limit protesters’ access to the building.

Large numbers of police officers have also been deployed near the entrance to the Ministry of the Interior.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 09:45

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