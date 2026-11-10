Krenar Lloga criticizes bar exam proposal: Nothing to be proud of

Krenar Lloga criticizes bar exam proposal: Nothing to be proud of

Former Justice Minister Krenar Lloga has opposed the proposed arrangements for the bar exam after the Government of North Macedonia decided to seek the Venice Commission’s opinion on the proposal.

According to Lloga, in January 2024 the government voted for the exam to be held entirely in Albanian. He said the VMRO-VLEN parliamentary majority, led by Afrim Gashi, subsequently withdrew the proposal from parliamentary proceedings.

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Lloga called the arrangement approved by the government today unacceptable. Under it, 70% of the exam would be in Albanian and 30% in Macedonian. Using the expression “The mangy goat holds its tail high!”, he urged them not to take pride in something he said should shame them.

At today’s meeting, the government approved a request for an urgent opinion from the Venice Commission on the proposed model for taking the bar exam. A few days earlier, the current Justice Minister, Jeton Shasivari, presented student representatives with the draft law on the bar exam: the theoretical portion is expected to be held in Albanian, while the practical portion would remain in Macedonian.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 18:32

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