Kumanovo modular hospital to be used for physical medicine and rehabilitation

Kumanovo modular hospital to be used for physical medicine and rehabilitation

The Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Kumanovo General Hospital is expected to move into the modular hospital building.

The move aims to improve working conditions and patient care, as well as shorten the waiting list for physiotherapy.

Të lidhura

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Kumanovo General Hospital director Sasho Stosevski said an application for permission to use the building had been submitted to the Ministry of Health. He said the modular hospital was in excellent condition and that approval was pending for the Physiotherapy Department to move there.

Stosevski said the department plans to operate in two shifts, which is expected to reduce waiting times for physical therapy. The move and the new work schedule are intended to make physical medicine and rehabilitation services more accessible to patients from Kumanovo and the surrounding region. The department has around twenty employees.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 18:32

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