The Municipality of North Mitrovica cannot continue work on the amphitheater in the town square after the Basic Court in Mitrovica approved Trepça’s request for an interim security measure.

The decision was issued on November 16, 2026. Hateme Haxhaj, spokesperson for the Basic Court in Mitrovica, confirmed this to KosovaPress.

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Haxhaj said that on November 16, 2026, the court issued a ruling approving the proposal by Trepça Sh.A. to impose an interim security measure against the Municipality of North Mitrovica.

At the hearing on November 3, 2026, the municipality’s lawyer, Arbër Shala, opposed the request. He also questioned the court’s subject-matter jurisdiction, arguing that since the proceedings were between two legal entities, the case should be heard by the Commercial Court.

After hearing the parties, Judge Haliti allowed the request for an interim security measure to be clarified.

Geodesy expert Nehat Sahiti also testified during the proceedings. According to his findings, the amphitheater project in North Mitrovica’s town square covers three parcels, two of which are owned by Trepça.

The expert assessment found that construction encroached 11 meters onto one of the company’s parcels, while work equipment had been placed on both parcels belonging to Trepça.

On October 7, 2026, the Mitrovica Court visited the site where work on the amphitheater had been halted. It found that the parcel was owned by Trepça and that the municipality had begun construction without the company’s prior approval or any other valid legal basis.

Under that earlier decision, the municipality was barred from carrying out any work, construction, intervention, or other activity in the area where the open-air amphitheater project had begun.

The court found that continuing the work could infringe on ownership rights and alter or damage the property’s physical condition. It said Trepça had credibly demonstrated its rights to the parcels through cadastral records listing the company as the owner.

Adriana Hoxhiq, deputy mayor of North Mitrovica, told KosovaPress briefly that the situation stemmed from “a misunderstanding between the Municipality and Trepça,” and expressed hope that it would be resolved.

Construction of the amphitheater in North Mitrovica’s town square began on September 14, 2026, and €50,475 was allocated for the project. The Basic Court in Mitrovica’s decision to suspend the work was issued on September 23, 2026.