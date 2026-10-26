KPI verifies police actions in cases reported by Arlinda Zekaj

KPI verifies police actions in cases reported by Arlinda Zekaj

The Kosovo Police Inspectorate (KPI) has launched an investigation and verification process into how the Kosovo Police handled the reports made by the late Arlinda Zekaj.

The process is being conducted with the authorization of the State Prosecutor’s Office and aims to fully clarify the procedures followed and the actions taken by police officers while handling her cases.

Të lidhura

None found

The investigation will include a review of how each report was received, registered, assessed and handled, as well as verification of whether the responsible officers carried out all the necessary actions.

The authorities will assess whether the Police acted in accordance with the laws and procedures in force. If violations or shortcomings are identified, possible individual or institutional responsibilities will also be examined.

The KPI said that the handling of this matter will continue in cooperation with the competent justice institutions, with the aim of ensuring that the process is professional, impartial and comprehensive.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 19:49

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