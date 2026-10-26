British Embassy in Pristina: Everyone who seeks help must be protected

British Embassy in Pristina: Everyone who seeks help must be protected

The British Embassy in Pristina has expressed deep sorrow following the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, who had sought protection from Kosovo’s institutions because she feared domestic violence was putting her life at risk.

“No one who finds the courage to seek help should be left without protection,” the embassy said in a statement.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the embassy, women facing the risk of domestic violence must receive the necessary support to reach safety, as this is a fundamental security issue.

The embassy said this case highlights the need for institutional measures that place survivors at the center, as well as effective cooperation between institutions, accountability and access to justice.

The embassy expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and relatives, while hoping that justice will be served.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 19:49

Tags: , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison