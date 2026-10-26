British Embassy in Pristina: Everyone who seeks help must be protected

The British Embassy in Pristina has expressed deep sorrow following the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, who had sought protection from Kosovo’s institutions because she feared domestic violence was putting her life at risk.

“No one who finds the courage to seek help should be left without protection,” the embassy said in a statement.

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According to the embassy, women facing the risk of domestic violence must receive the necessary support to reach safety, as this is a fundamental security issue.

The embassy said this case highlights the need for institutional measures that place survivors at the center, as well as effective cooperation between institutions, accountability and access to justice.

The embassy expressed its condolences to the victim’s family and relatives, while hoping that justice will be served.