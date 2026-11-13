KPC opens competition to promote four prosecutors to the Special Prosecution Office, despite request for seven

The Kosovo Prosecutorial Council (KPC) has decided to open a competition to promote four prosecutors to the Special Prosecution Office of the Republic of Kosovo. The competition will open on November 17 and remain open for 15 days.

The decision was made at a KPC meeting following a request from Dren Paca, the acting Chief Prosecutor of the Special Prosecution Office, for seven additional prosecutors. Taking into account the situation across the prosecutorial system, the KPC decided to approve the request only in part, for four positions. The proposal received five votes in favor, none against and two abstentions.

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KPC chair Arian Gashi explained that changes to the law on the Special Prosecution Office have expanded the institution’s powers. As a result, the number of cases received and handled has increased, which he said is also reflected in statistical reports. He said staffing levels are insufficient to manage the current workload.

Gashi stressed that the shortage of prosecutors affects the entire system, particularly the general departments of the basic prosecution offices, where the situation ranges from bad to even worse. He said the recruitment process for 27 prosecutor positions has passed its first stage, but added that further capacity is needed to handle the caseload.

Chief State Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi also agreed with Dren Paca’s arguments for adding prosecutors to the Special Prosecution Office. He said the pace of work there has changed and that handling cases, including those requiring domestic and international cooperation, makes additional staff necessary.

However, Zejnulla Gashi urged caution over promotions, given the shortage of prosecutors in other prosecution offices, the hearings they must attend and the process of hiring new prosecutors. Under the KPC’s decision, the Special Prosecution Office can add four prosecutors through promotion.