Student List representatives visited Kosovo without official approval, Shala calls for clear criteria and reciprocity with Serbia

Representatives of the Student List from Serbia visited Kosovo on November 8 and 9, 2026, without requesting approval for an official visit from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora (MFA). During the visit, they held meetings and discussed political developments in Serbia and their involvement in the process of political change there.

The delegation included several Student List candidates and made the visit after their victory in Serbia’s October 25 parliamentary elections. They traveled to Graçanica, Deçan and Prizren, where they met representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church, including Metropolitan Teodosije at Graçanica Monastery and Abbot Sava Janjiq at Deçan Monastery.

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One of the candidates, Fegja Dimoviq, said Kosovo has an important place in the list’s political program. He described it as an “integral part of Serbia” and a “pillar of our spiritual and cultural identity.” The list’s representatives also said they intend to work to protect the Serbian community, its rights and Orthodox religious sites.

In a written response to RTK, the MFA said it had received no request for an official visit from Student List representatives on November 8 and 9, 2026. For that reason, the ministry had not issued prior approval.

According to the MFA, requests for official visits by representatives of Serbian institutions to Kosovo are submitted through Kosovo’s Liaison Office in Serbia and reviewed under institutional procedures. The ministry explained that members of this delegation do not yet hold official positions in Serbian state institutions. Consequently, they entered and stayed in Kosovo as ordinary citizens, under the general rules applicable to Serbian nationals. The MFA stressed that visits of this kind do not require its prior approval.

Speaking to “Bota sot” about the visit and the monitoring of politically influential figures from Serbia, security expert Drizan Shala said the case should prompt Kosovo’s institutions to review their criteria for handling visits by Serbian political representatives. He said that assessment should also take into account public statements made before and after their entry into Kosovo.

Shala called on the Republic of Kosovo to adopt a clear, consistent approach based on reciprocity. He said entry requests should be handled according to previously established criteria, regardless of whether a visit is presented as official, private, family-related or humanitarian. The right to visit, he said, should not be used to make political statements that undermine Kosovo’s constitutional order, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The expert proposed that institutions set clear conditions for allowing visits, assessing respect for the legal order, the purpose of the trip, public statements and the accountability of political representatives. If statements conflict with the approved conditions, or if someone deliberately departs from the stated purpose of a visit, Shala said there should be legal mechanisms to deny that person entry on future visits.

Shala described reciprocity with Serbia as another important element. He noted that Belgrade has also imposed restrictions on Kosovo representatives, including in cases involving private, family or humanitarian visits. For that reason, he said, Kosovo should take Serbia’s treatment of its representatives into account, but any restriction must be individual, proportionate, justified and in accordance with applicable law.