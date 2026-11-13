Kosovo bans imports from a North Macedonian dairy, food agency announces extraordinary inspection

Kosovo bans imports from a North Macedonian dairy, food agency announces extraordinary inspection

Kosovo has banned imports of products from a dairy in North Macedonia after the bacterium Escherichia coli (E. coli) was detected in several shipments.

North Macedonia’s Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV) has announced that it will carry out an extraordinary inspection of the dairy.

Të lidhura

None found

The AUV says the ban took effect in early November but claims the Kosovo authorities have not officially notified it.

The name of the dairy and the affected products remain unknown. It is also unclear whether products from the same batches have been sold on the domestic market.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 22:22

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