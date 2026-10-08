Kosovo police will not allow Serbian election campaigns in Kosovo

Kosovo police will not allow Serbian election campaigns in Kosovo

Kosovo Police Deputy Director for the northern region, Veton Elshani, has confirmed that pre-election campaigns for Serbia’s elections will not take place in Kosovo. He also announced that an election-related activity had been halted in North Mitrovica.

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According to Elshani, the police received instructions from their superiors not to allow Serbia’s pre-election campaigns or election-related activities in Kosovo.

“The instruction and decision of our superiors is that Serbia’s pre-election and election campaigns are not allowed to be held in Kosovo. Such an activity will not be permitted,” Elshani said.

He said that an activity had been organized in North Mitrovica on Wednesday, attended, according to police information, by around 200 teachers.

“Yesterday, we had a case involving around 200 educators and teachers, whom the Serb List had invited to show them how to vote and what to do. That was the information we had. When we went there, they said the meeting was related to the integration of schools, and then they left,” Elshani said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 17:11

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