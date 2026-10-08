Students at “Eqrem Çabej” learn about the rational use of energy

High school students at “Eqrem Çabej” in Pristina took part in an activity organized as part of the “Energy in Our Hands” project. The initiative aims to familiarize young people with the importance of saving energy and the consequences that unnecessary consumption has for families and the environment.

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During the activity, participants discussed the careful use of electricity, as well as ways to turn energy conservation into a daily habit.

The students learned about concrete steps they can take in their everyday lives. They said that some of the advice they received during the lecture was new to them.

Mimoza Gaçuri, a 12th-grade student, told Kosovapress that the lecture had provided her with additional knowledge about an issue that, in her view, is connected to the future and the responsibilities they will have in their families.

Gaçuri: The lecture expanded our knowledge about energy use

“The lecture was very good. We had some information, but they gave us even more. They taught us about our future, when we will become the foundation of a family. They told us not to consume too much energy because it will hurt our pockets and our country,” Gaçuri said.

She also highlighted the need to pass on the information obtained during the activity to other people.

Gaçuri: I learned to be more careful and pass on my knowledge to others

“What impressed me most during the lecture was learning about this issue concerning the foundation of the family, because it taught and showed us that in the future we should be a little more careful and pass this message on to others as well. In other words, to inform them or tell them more about electricity,” she said.

Blend Behluli, a 12th-grade student, emphasized that saving energy has an impact not only on reducing household expenses, but also on protecting the environment.

Behluli: Saving energy contributes to environmental protection

“In today’s lecture, we learned that when we save energy, we are not only saving money, but also helping to protect the air, the environment and our future, for example. The less energy we waste unnecessarily, the more we care for the planet we live on,” Behluli said.

For Alea Veliu, a student in class 10/2, the activity served to raise young people’s awareness of how energy is used.

Veliu: The activity helped raise young people’s awareness

“The lecture was very important for raising our awareness of how to save electricity and how to use it efficiently,” Veliu said.

Orgesa Gubetini, a student in class 11/1 in the German-language program, stressed that even small changes in daily behavior can contribute to saving energy.

Gubetini: Every small daily action can help save energy

“The lecture was very educational for us students. It showed us that every small decision or small task we do at home—every action—can help us save electricity for our country and our people, and help us in every aspect,” Gubetini said.

The “Energy in Our Hands” project is being implemented by the Center for Innovation and Development, in partnership with the KosovaPress News Agency and the Kosovo Energy Corporation (KEK).

The project aims to ensure that young people and, through them, the wider community have greater awareness and practical knowledge about saving, using efficiently and responsibly managing electricity.

A special part of the initiative is dedicated to students in the tenth, eleventh and twelfth grades at high schools and secondary schools. Through the knowledge they gain, the project seeks to foster sustainable habits for the rational use of energy.