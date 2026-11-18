Vlora Çitaku, acting leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), held a farewell meeting with Albania’s ambassador to Kosovo, Petrit Malaj, as his diplomatic term in Kosovo came to an end.

Bajrush Xhemajli, PDK’s secretary for policy and programs, also attended the meeting. Çitaku thanked Malaj for his cooperation and contribution to strengthening ties between Kosovo and Albania, and wished him success in his next post as Albania’s ambassador to North Macedonia.

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Malaj, for his part, expressed gratitude for the cooperation with PDK and praised the party’s historical importance to Kosovo and Albanians. He wished Çitaku success in her new responsibility leading the party.

The Euro-Atlantic prospects of Kosovo and Albania were also part of the discussion. Both welcomed Albania’s progress toward membership in the European Union and stressed that Kosovo also needs concrete steps toward European integration.

Çitaku and Malaj also discussed the trial of former KLA leaders in The Hague. They expressed solidarity with the liberators and called for the proceedings to be fair and impartial.

They said that defending the truth about the KLA’s war, Kosovo’s history and its future is a shared mission for all Albanians.

Çitaku reiterated that PDK would stand by the liberators at every stage of the appeals process. She expressed confidence that the appeal would overturn the first-instance verdict and lead to their full release.