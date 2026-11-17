At a meeting held electronically, the Government of Kosovo approved several initiatives for loan and grant agreements with international financial institutions, as well as decisions on the allocation and transfer of budget funds.

Among the decisions adopted were two draft laws ratifying loan agreements aimed at developing the healthcare sector.

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The agreement with the European Investment Bank concerns the “Improvement of Medical Equipment and Infrastructure” project. The plan includes purchasing new medical equipment, rehabilitating the facilities where it will be installed, and training the teams responsible for its maintenance.

The other agreement, with the Council of Europe Development Bank, supports the “Improvement of Secondary and Tertiary Healthcare” project. It provides for the modernization of equipment in six public hospitals, the renovation of hospital infrastructure, and improved diagnostic and treatment capabilities. The project also aims to expand access to healthcare services, particularly for low-income families and vulnerable groups.

The Cabinet also approved initiatives for loan and grant agreements involving infrastructure, the environment and energy.

One of them is the agreement between the “Prishtina” Regional Water Company and KfW Frankfurt am Main for the “Climate-Adapted Urban Development – Wastewater in Prishtina” project.

An initiative for a grant agreement between Kosovo, KOSTT and KfW, dedicated to the “Improvement of the Transmission Network” project, was also approved.

The government also approved the initiative for a grant agreement between the Waste Management Company in Kosovo and KfW. The “Solid Waste Management II-IV” project will receive a contribution from the European Union.

A loan agreement with the French Development Agency aims to build a wastewater treatment plant in Prishtina; the initiative to conclude it was approved at the meeting.

In the energy sector, an initiative was approved for a grant agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association, which act as administrators of the European Commission. The funding is linked to the Kosovo Energy Efficiency Fund project.

The government also reviewed and approved requests related to budget administration.

These included a request from the Ministry of Finance to implement savings and budget allocations, as well as to allocate funds to cover the shortfall caused by the premature allocation.

A request from the Ministry of Regional Development, the Ministry of Environment and Spatial Planning, the Kosovo Intelligence Agency, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council and the Ministry of Education and Science to transfer budget funds of up to 25 percent of the allocations negatively affected was also approved.