Bekim Sali in Vilnius: EU enlargement should be merit-based and deliver tangible benefits

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali is on a working visit to Lithuania ahead of the country taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the January–June 2027 period.

The agenda includes meetings with the President’s chief adviser, Asta Skaisgirytė, as well as bilateral talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Sigitas Mitkus.

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Discussions during the meetings covered bilateral cooperation, gradual integration, the progress of reforms and North Macedonia’s European perspective.

Sali stressed that the process should be credible and predictable, and based on objective criteria. He also emphasized that reforms should deliver tangible results for citizens and businesses.

Topics discussed included implementation of the Reform Agenda and the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, the benefits offered by SEPA, and opportunities for cooperation on digitalization, cybersecurity and the management of European funds. The discussions also covered the EU’s preparations for enlargement and the 2028–2034 Multiannual Financial Framework.

According to a statement from Minister Bekim Sali’s cabinet, he described enlargement as one of the announced priorities of the Lithuanian Presidency and expressed readiness for closer cooperation on the European integration process.