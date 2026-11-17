In Brussels, Maqedonci: Kosovo has trained 146 Ukrainian military personnel and sent two aid packages

Ejup Maqedonci, Kosovo’s minister of defense, took part in the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

After the meeting, he announced that participants had reaffirmed the continued support of international partners for Ukraine and its citizens.

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Maqedonci said that Kosovo is contributing to this effort by training members of the Ukrainian army and providing military support.

In cooperation with the United States European Command (EUCOM), Kosovo has trained 146 Ukrainian military personnel in seven groups and sent two packages of military support, according to the minister.

He added that, for more than two years, members of the Kosovo Security Force have helped train Ukrainian recruits through the British-led Interflex operation.

“We will continue to stand by Ukraine in defense of freedom, sovereignty and peace in Europe,” Maqedonci wrote.

Before the meeting, during his stay in Brussels, the Kosovo minister met with his Albanian counterpart, Ermal Nufi. The meeting took place at Albania’s mission to NATO.

Maqedonci said they discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense and thanked Albania for supporting Kosovo’s NATO membership.

“A stronger NATO in the Balkans means a safer Europe,” he concluded.