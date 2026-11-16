The performance of the song “Oj Kosovo, Kosovo” during the European Union Enlargement Forum in Brussels has prompted a response from Austrian expert and Euro-Atlantic integration activist Günther Fehlinger, who called it politically unacceptable.

Fehlinger argues that a song associated with Serbian nationalist claims to Kosovo cannot be viewed simply as an artistic performance when it is presented at an official event held by European institutions.

Të lidhura None found

He says Kosovo’s citizens have the right to expect respect from the institutions asking them to believe in the European integration process. For that reason, he is calling on the European Commission and Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

“The European Commission should know enough about the region to understand these sensitivities. Marta Kos and the Commission should disclose who selected, reviewed and approved the repertoire, acknowledge the offense caused and establish responsibility,” Fehlinger said in comments to “Bota sot.”

He also wants clarification on whether Marta Kos was personally aware of the song’s selection, while stressing that her responsibility to provide an explanation on behalf of the institution remains clear.

His response also concerns the way the European Union is treating Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to Fehlinger, there is a risk that Brussels will delay the progress of both countries to accommodate a future government in Serbia that could be led by a student list.

He believes such a cabinet could bring together a politically diverse platform whose members would hold differing positions on Kosovo and regional relations. To preserve internal cohesion and avoid giving Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić an opportunity to mobilize the nationalist opposition, that government might avoid difficult decisions.

“Brussels must not be tempted by the idea of leaving Kosovo and Bosnia waiting indefinitely just to preserve this coalition. Serbia’s domestic political weakness cannot become an informal veto on the European and Euro-Atlantic future of neighboring countries,” he stressed.

Fehlinger warns that such a policy could produce another period of deadlock lasting until the 2029 European Parliament elections.

In this context, he proposes that Kosovo begin a new constitutional process and puts forward the idea of a “Federal Kosovo,” organized into five multiethnic regions as part of a Federal European Union.

The expert opposes the model of the Association of Serb-majority municipalities because, in his view, organizing cooperation on the basis of ethnicity could reinforce the divisions that European integration should overcome.

“Politically, the Association model is a dead end. It should be replaced by an agreed constitutional and diplomatic settlement,” Fehlinger said.

He explains that the proposal is not intended to bypass existing obligations, but to change the approach through a political and constitutional solution accepted by the parties.

Under his plan, Kosovo would be divided into five regions with equal constitutional status, none of them exclusively ethnic in character. The proposed centers would be Prishtina, Mitrovica, Peja, Prizren and Gjilan.

The Prishtina region would include the capital and surrounding municipalities, with a focus on administration, universities, scientific research and the service economy.

Under the proposal, Mitrovica would bring together communities on both sides of the Ibar through shared regional institutions, while providing specific guarantees for languages and communities.

Peja’s main areas of focus would be tourism, agriculture, mountain infrastructure and heritage preservation. The Prizren region would reflect the area’s multilingual and multicultural composition.

The Gjilan region would cover the eastern and southeastern parts of the country. Whether to include Ferizaj and the surrounding municipalities would be decided after consultations and a review of infrastructure links and services.

Fehlinger stresses that these are only proposed centers, not final regional boundaries. He says the boundaries should be determined on the basis of distances, economic links, public services and residents’ wishes, without ethnic partition or forced population transfers.

Under the proposed model, each region would have an elected assembly and executive responsible for regional development, spatial planning, hospitals, education administration and transport. Municipalities would continue to exercise significant local government powers.

Defense, foreign policy, citizenship, border control and other fundamental state responsibilities would remain at the central level.

Part of the proposal concerns guaranteeing the rights of non-majority communities, particularly Serbs in Kosovo. Fehlinger calls for effective political representation, services and education in Serbian, protection from discrimination, and safeguards for religious and cultural heritage.

He singles out the Serbian Orthodox Church and its sites, calling for effective legal protection for them. He says the same guarantees should apply to all communities, wherever they live in Kosovo.

“Rights must apply wherever people live. A Kosovo Serb living outside Mitrovica should have the same basic protection as a Kosovo Serb living within it. The same principle should apply to Albanians, Bosniaks, Turks, Roma, Ashkali, Egyptians, Gorani and others,” he wrote.

Fehlinger also rules out regional secession, the creation of parallel authority structures by Belgrade and an ethnic veto that could obstruct the functioning of the Republic’s institutions.

He believes the five multiethnic regions would create a shared model of regional self-government in which Kosovo Serbs would be included as equal citizens and have their community rights guaranteed.

In closing, Fehlinger calls on the European Union to analyze the idea seriously and build a credible path toward integration. He also urges the five EU countries that have yet to recognize Kosovo to do so.

His political objectives include Kosovo joining NATO in 2027 and the European Union in 2029.

“Five multiethnic regions. One sovereign Republic of Kosovo. Equal citizenship and guaranteed community rights. Federal Kosovo in a Federal European Union by 2029,” Fehlinger concludes.