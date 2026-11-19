Haradinaj criticizes sponsors and those seeking withdrawal of the law after the postponement of the session for the Special Court

The plenary session of the Assembly of Kosovo, during which the vote on the Law on the Specialist Chambers was scheduled, was postponed today until a further notice.

Before the start of the session, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the acting chairwoman of the PDK, Vlora Çitaku, held a meeting. After its conclusion, Çitaku said that there is agreement on the content of the law, but differences still exist regarding the procedure.

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After this postponement, the member of the Presidency of the Alliance, Daut Haradinaj, reacted. In a post on social media, he criticized “those who sponsored it and those who sought the withdrawal of this law”, saying that they do not know either what they have done or what they are doing.

“It appears openly that the sponsors of the Law on the Special Court and also those who withdrew this law, do not know either what they have done or what they are doing. May I be wrong,” wrote Haradinaj.