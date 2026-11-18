Albanian representatives in Serbia open to talks with new government, but insist on their demands

Albanian lawmakers in Serbia’s Parliament have expressed readiness for dialogue, cooperation and partnership with the newly formed government in Belgrade, but stress that they stand firmly behind their demands concerning the status of Albanians in the Presevo Valley.

This position was announced during the plenary session by Albanian Coalition MP Shaip Kamberi.

Të lidhura None found

In the elections held on October 25 in Serbia, eight Albanian political formations took part together, securing two seats in parliament.

The elections were won by the Student List, which secured 140 of the 250 parliamentary mandates, ending the 14-year rule of the Serbian Progressive Party of former president Aleksandar Vucic. The Albanian Coalition gave its support to the list’s candidate for speaker of parliament, Aleksandar Cupic.

Speaking about the demands of the Albanian community in Serbia, Kamberi stressed that they are by no means new and that many essential problems remain unresolved. He mentioned the need for genuine representation of Albanians in state institutions, resolving the issue of diploma recognition, ending the practice of address passivation, improving the quality of education including providing textbooks in the Albanian language, and unblocking funds that the Albanian National Council receives from Kosovo institutions.

“We will support any initiative and are open to partnership in addressing these issues, but we will not back away from our principles and demands,” Kamberi declared.

“The right to equality is not something that can be called into question,” he added.

Albanians living in the Presevo Valley continue to report cases of discrimination and insufficient representation in Serbian institutions, as well as the practice known as address passivation.

Address passivation means removing citizens from the residence registers where they were registered. This process results in the loss of Serbian citizenship and, consequently, of basic civil rights, including the right to vote, property rights, access to health and pension insurance, and the possibility of employment.

This issue has been repeatedly raised by Albanians from the Presevo Valley, but also by Kosovo authorities, who consider it a discriminatory practice.

The issue of address passivation was also mentioned in a 2023 report by the U.S. State Department, which said this practice had been applied disproportionately to Albanians, especially in Medvedja.

Also, the European Commission in its reports on Serbia had expressed concerns over the passivation of addresses of Albanian citizens.

The Student List, winner of the elections in Serbia, has promised to improve minority rights in the areas of language, education, culture and information.

Earlier, Kamberi had told Radio Free Europe that the change of power in Serbia does not automatically mean a different approach toward Albanians.

According to him, the new government will be judged on the basis of concrete steps it will take to solve the problems of the Albanian community.

The Student List, which has won enough votes to form the government alone, has not yet given a clear answer on whether it will cooperate with national minority parties.